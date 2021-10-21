Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE DCP opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.