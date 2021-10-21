Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 957 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 101.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 782,210 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after buying an additional 659,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

