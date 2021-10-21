CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0299 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and $3.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 81% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00196607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

