Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.19. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 239 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $517.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $116.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

