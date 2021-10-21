Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.48.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.67. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$2.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.50 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

