Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $189,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

CRL opened at $421.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.96. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.