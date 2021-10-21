Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $199.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $207.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.67.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $181.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,909,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,658,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chart Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.