Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.5 days.
Charter Hall Group stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
