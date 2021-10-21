Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.5 days.

Charter Hall Group stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

