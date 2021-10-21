Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.41% of Chase worth $52,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,245,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCF stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,550 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

