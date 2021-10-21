Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,773 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $62,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE CHE opened at $444.94 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.