Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,773 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $62,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $444.94 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

