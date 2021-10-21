ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.
In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 1,435,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,395. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.46.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
