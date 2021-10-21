ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 1,435,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,395. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.