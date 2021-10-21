Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $87,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. The stock has a market cap of $218.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.