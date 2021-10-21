China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as high as C$3.85. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 9,256 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$374.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

