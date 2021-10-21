China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as high as C$3.85. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 9,256 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$374.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.