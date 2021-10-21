China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Trading Down 2.1%

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.2396 per share. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is 35.28%.

About China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

