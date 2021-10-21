Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.93

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $502.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 210,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.