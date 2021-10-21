Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,063 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $18,071.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOTK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

