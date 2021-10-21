Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,582 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22.

Shares of SAIL opened at $46.78 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

