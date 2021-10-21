CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $28.22 on Thursday. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

