Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.