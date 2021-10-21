CIBC Increases i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Price Target to C$5.50

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAUCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUCF opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

