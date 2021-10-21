CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 572,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,041,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of XPO opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $90.78.
Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.
XPO Logistics Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
