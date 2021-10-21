CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 572,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

