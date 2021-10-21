CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 645.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,184 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CoStar Group worth $91,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 164.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $97.25.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

