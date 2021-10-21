CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,627 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $100,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,258,000 after buying an additional 817,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 86,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $77.57 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.