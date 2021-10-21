CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 41,828 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 879,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,828 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $58,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

