Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 126,775 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 217,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

