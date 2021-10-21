Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $6.98 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

CRUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,519. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

