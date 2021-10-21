Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $10.44 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,472. The company has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average of $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.