Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 293,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.40. 10,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,849. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

