Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $422.68. 1,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.65. Cintas has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $426.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

