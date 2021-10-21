Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $104.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,122. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

