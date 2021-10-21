Citigroup Downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Neutral

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE:ACI opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

