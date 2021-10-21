Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,849,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

CTBI opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $778.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

