Citigroup Inc. Buys 13,190 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 50.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 135,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 91,814 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $859.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.04.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

