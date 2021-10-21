Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,079 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $8,060,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.2% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 338.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

