Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 197.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 208.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $676.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

