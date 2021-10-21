Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 456.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 349,961 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

