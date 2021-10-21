Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $479.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

