Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

