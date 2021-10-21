Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.
CFG traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 5,634,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,462. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.
