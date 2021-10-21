Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

CFG traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 5,634,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,462. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.