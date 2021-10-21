Claro Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

