Claro Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.36.

BNTX opened at $269.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.