Claro Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBD. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

