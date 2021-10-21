Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 544.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 10,407.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $92.58.

