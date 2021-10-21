Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,534,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $256.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

