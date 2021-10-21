Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,308,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $266,058,000 after acquiring an additional 196,999 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 252,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

