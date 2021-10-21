Clash Token (SCT) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Clash Token has a market cap of $411,724.10 and approximately $1,193.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clash Token has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

