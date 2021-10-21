Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.65.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.