ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:YLDE opened at $41.80 on Thursday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18.

Get ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.98% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.