Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

